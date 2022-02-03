Eight-year-old hides self made book on library shelf and now it has a waitlist!

Getty Images The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis was snuck into a local library (file photo)

Have you ever dreamed of being an author? Or pictured your book on the library shelf for all to read. Well Dillon from the US made that a reality.

The 8-year-old snuck his book about a Christmas adventure into his local library and popped it on the shelf for everyone to read.

After his mum realised what he had done, she called the library who said they had found the book and they loved it. The manager even read the book to his child!

The library were so impressed, they have now tagged the book and added it to their collection.

Would you like to be author? Would you like to see your book in the library? Let us know in the comments.

Susan Helbig Dillon managed to sneak his book into the library during a trip with his grandmother

The book titled The Adventures of Dillon's Crismis, tells the story of an exploding star on a Christmas tree and a trip to North Pole. The 81 page book, is in a red notebook and was illustrated by Dillon.

After Dillon had sneakily left the book on the library shelf, he returned a few days later and couldn't find it.

Then his mum called the library to make sure it hadn't been thrown away, and in fact it was being enjoyed by the library staff!

Alex Hartman, the manager at the library, read to the book to his six-year-old child who loved it and said it was one of the funniest books.

We're just hoping that … children find inspiration to write their own stories and share those with other people. I just think it's a good demonstration to share with other kids. Alex Hartman , Library manager

The library team agreed that, although it was an usual way for a book to enter their collection, they wanted to add it to the shelves, so asked Dillon and his parents, who were happy to say yes.

The book is now in the children's section.

The book is so popular there is now a long waitlist, because there is only the one original copy. Dillon is already planning his next book, which will include a visit from the Grinch and feature his dog Rusty.