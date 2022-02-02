Levelling Up: What is it and what does it mean for you?

Getty Images / BBC

Lots of people are talking about 'levelling up' right now - a plan to make life fairer for millions of people across the UK.

It's something that has been talked about by politicians for a long time, and on Wednesday the government shared a 12-point plan to make their ideas a reality.

But many of you might be left wondering what levelling up actually is and how it might impact you.

Read our short guide that explains the idea of 'levelling up' and the steps that the government hope will make it happen.

What is 'levelling up'?

'Levelling up' is the government's aim to make life more equal in the UK, meaning there will be less of a difference between rich and poorer areas.

The government wants to support areas that do not have the same wealth or opportunities that other areas in the UK might have.

By giving more support to these areas, the hope is that where you grow up or where you work will not negatively impact your future or your quality of life.

What inspired it?

While the UK is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, it also has a high level of something called regional inequality compared to other wealthy countries.

Researchers from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a group that looks at the UK's economy, found in 2020 that: "On a wide variety of measures, regional disparities in the UK are greater than in most comparable countries."

The terms 'regional inequality' or 'regional disparities' in this context means that some areas of the UK have more money, opportunities and perhaps more housing and better access to public services than other areas.

In other wealthy countries - for example Belgium, Norway and Finland - the differences between their regions are not so great as they are in the UK.

What have the government promised?

In the 2019 general election, the Conservatives promised to level up the UK to make it a fairer, more equal place to live.

This promise appealed to a lot of voters, particularly in the North, where there are higher levels of inequality compared to places like the South East and South West.

On Wednesday, the government minister in charge of this levelling up, Michael Gove, announced a list of 12 steps to improve equality in the UK.

They include:

An increase in pay, employment and output in all parts of the UK by 2030

Increased public investment in areas outside of the South East of England by 40%

More money for education in 55 local authorities - improving reading, writing and maths in primary age children

Improving public transport in the country to a similar standard to London

Reducing serious crime

Improving internet services and quality

Giving regional leaders in England more control over their areas if they want it, this is known as 'devolution'

How long will it take?

The government say they will shift "focus and resources to Britain's forgotten communities" by 2030.

But closing the gap between richer and poorer regions is not a quick fix - and experts say it may take many years to see a change.

Who will it impact?

While some of the policies are for the whole of the UK, many are focused on fixing problems in England.

In particular, it's hoped that the levelling up plan will positively impact areas in the north of England and the Midlands which have some of the greatest differences in inequality.

What has the reaction been?

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove announced the plan on Wednesday

While many of the policies that the Levelling Up Secretary announced on Wednesday already exist, Mr Gove says they will now be made laws for the first time.

Speaking on Wednesday to BBC Breakfast, he said: "For far too long, the United Kingdom - England in particular - has had an economic powerhouse in London and the south east but not everyone has shared in that success."

Mr Gove said these laws would "shift both money and power into the hands of working people".

But some people are concerned that the government offered no extra funding for their plan.

Labour leader Keir Starmer does not think the plan is good enough

Opposition party, Labour, has said the plan was supported by too little money from the government and was not creative enough in its approach.

Mr Gove said that instead of offering more funding, the government would be making sure money they already have is being spent more effectively.

For example, they will be scrapping a rule that 80% of government funding for housing will be spent on London and the south-east of England.

This funding will now be transferred to the north of England and the Midlands.

How might it affect me?

Sheffield and Wolverhampton are the first of twenty towns and cities in England to be selected by the government for support.

They've been promised funding from April to help create new jobs and housing in their area.

So changes might come quite quickly for people living in these cities.

But it is hard to say at this early stage what the impact might be across the whole of the UK..