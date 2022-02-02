Strictly's Oti Mabuse speaks out against racist abuse online

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse has spoken out against the racist and body-shaming abuse she has been sent online.

The professional dancer opened up in an interview with media magazine, the Radio Times.

In the interview she said she would often receive messages that were "racially abusive" or "fat-shaming".

But she says these messages make her more determined to fight back.

"The more hate I receive the more of a reason it is to carry on doing my job," she said.

"I have to show young girls that anything is possible. I have to fight, and be strong."

Oti has won two series of Strictly Come Dancing so far

Oti is one of the most recognisable professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing - having lifted the Glitterball trophy two years in a row with partners Bill Bailey and Kelvin Fletcher.

She also appears as a judge on other dancing shows like ITV's Dancing on Ice and BBC's The Greatest Dancer.

But she says she has "never really spoken about [the abuse]" because she saw the messages as coming from a small group of people.

"I work on a show that 10 million people love; if 10 or 100 people aren't nice to me, that is not representative of everyone else's views," she said.

Oti says that the experience of getting abusive messages and tweets is "horrible", but she believes that they are sent by people "who can't even face themselves in the mirror."

'Being black makes me special'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What inequalities do black people face in the UK? (July 2020)

Oti says that the abuse she gets come from people who believe her success is down to the need to show more diversity on screen, rather than her talent.

"When you do something good, it's not good enough because you're black," she explained.

"Some people say you're on a show because the channel needs to tick a box. Which means you're not worthy of being there."

Despite this racist abuse, Oti says that she will fight back.

"The hard stuff that I've been through, with the racism and discrimination, is proof that people still have a lot to learn," she said.

"Being black makes me special."

Dance can make history

Getty Images Oti says she believes in the ability dance can have to challenge people's views and assumptions about others

Oti says that dance has a power to challenge people and their boundaries.

She celebrated the finalists of last year's Strictly Come Dancing for making history with their appearances - Rose Ayling-Ellis as the UK competition's first deaf contestant and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe as the first all-male pairing on the show.

Oti is now presenting a new radio show on BBC Radio 4 called Dancing Legends with her sister and Strictly Come Dancing judge, Motsi Mabuse.

The show looks back at amazing performers throughout history and how they revolutionised dance.