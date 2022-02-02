Brit Awards 2022: When is it and who is performing?

Simon Emmett/Columbia Records Adele is heading back to the Brits stage - are you excited?

Adele has revealed that she will perform at one of the the biggest nights in British music - the Brit Awards!

She announced the news on Instagram: "Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!"

The pop superstar is nominated for four prizes - Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Pop/R&B Act.

Adele will be hoping to add them to the nine Brit Awards she's won during her career so far.

Keep reading to find out what else you can look forward to at this year's Brits - and let us know who you want to win in the comments.

When is the Brit Awards 2022 ceremony?

John Marshall/JMEnternational Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 Brit Awards

The Brit Awards will return for its 42nd show on Tuesday 8 February, 2022.

You can watch the star-studded ceremony at London O2 Arena, which will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, on ITV at 8pm.

Mo said: "It's an absolute privilege to host the 2022 Brit Awards. I'm truly honoured to be asked.

"I promise we're going to give it all we've got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let's go!"

Which stars are nominated for Brit Awards?

London rapper Little Simz has been nominated for four awards: Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

UK singer-songwriters Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Sam Fender and Little Simz have all been nominated for the Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Little Mix, Coldplay and Wolf Alice are all in the running for Best Group.

This is the first year where the Brits have got rid of separate male and female categories.

It's a decision which organisers say aims to celebrate "artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them."

AUDE GUERRUCCI US popstar Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for Best International Artist and Best International Song for 'Good 4U'

International acts like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have all had nominations as well.

Check out the full list of nominees by clicking here.

Who else is performing at the Brits?

BBC/Michael Leckie Ed has had a big year but how many prizes will he walk away with at the Brits?

A whole of host of music stars will be performing at the Brit Awards this year along with Adele.

The rest of the line-up includes Ed Sheeran, Dave, Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

Other British musicians set to hit the stage are Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

One person who will no longer be performing is American singer Doja Cat, who cancelled her performance at the this year's show after members of her crew tested positive for Covid.

Will you be watching the Brit Awards 2022? Who do you want to win? Who are you excited to see perform? Let us know in the comments!