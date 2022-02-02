Harry Potter illustrator shows Shanequa how to draw Dobby

Attention all Potterheads and aspiring illustrators!

Thursday 3 February is Harry Potter night and as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - the National Literacy Trust is teaming up with Potter's publishers to create something magical.

All schools in the UK are being invited to take part in a special lesson hosted by the Harry Potter illustrator, Jonny Duddle.

He's hoping to teach you how to draw characters from the wizarding world. Shanequa went to his studio to meet him and learn how to draw Dobby.