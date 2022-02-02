Climate Change: UK plants flowering a month early

Getty Images

Flowers are thought to be blooming a month early because of climate change, according to a study by Cambridge University.

A team of researchers analysed more than 400,000 accounts describing 406 different species of plant.

The accounts of UK plant life came from the years 1753 to 1986 - a span of 233 years!

What they found was that the plants described in these observations were flowering a month later than the plants we know today.

But why does this matter? Read on to find out more.

Why does it matter when flowers bloom?

Getty Images

We often associate the months of spring with beautiful flowers.

You might have already noticed your local park or your garden has more flowers growing in March and April than in the winter months.

This is because flowers tend to start growing when the weather is warmer.

Climate change has impacted the global weather temperature, and now the average temperature in the UK is said to be warmer earlier in the year than it would have been 50 years ago.

The team say that climate change is the reason these plants are flowering so early - because of this warmer temperature.

What would the impact be?

Getty Images

The lead author of the study, Professor Ulf Buntgen, said their findings were "alarming".

"A certain plant flowers, it attracts a particular type of insect, which attracts a particular type of bird, and so on," he explained.

"But if one [part] responds faster than the others, there's a risk that they'll be out of synch, which can lead species to collapse if they can't adapt quickly enough."

Many animals and insects rely on plants to thrive and survive.

What Professor Buntgen is concerned about is whether flowers blooming earlier could potentially upset the habits of animals and insects that rely on them.

Changing seasons?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here..

Professor Buntgen says that spring may come as early as February in the UK.

But more research is needed, and he and his team have asked for people to share their observations of plants with them.

It will be added to a collection of data called Nature's Calendar, which is supported by a UK conservation charity called the Woodland Trust.

Co-author of the study, Professor Tim Sparks, said more data will help them "better understand the consequences of a changing climate."