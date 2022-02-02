play
Common cranes: Survey shows record number of birds born last year

Last updated at 13:17
two cranesGetty Images
The common crane has enjoyed its best year in the UK since the 17th Century

Last year saw a record number of cranes born in the UK.

Forty chicks were born in 2020, compared to the previous record of 26 chicks which were born in 2019.

Cranes became extinct in Britain 400 years ago as a result of hunting and a decline in their wetland habitat.

Conservationists believe that the UK population now stands at more than 200 birds.

The common crane is the UK's tallest bird and is known for its famous dancing displays which it does to attract a mate.

flying craneMikeLane45
Cranes are mainly grey and have long legs, a long neck and curved tail feathers

It became extinct in the 17th century - back when Queen Elizabeth I and James I reigned - but the combination of a natural return of a few birds to Norfolk in 1979 along with conservation work to restore and protect its natural habitat has helped the species stage a comeback.

The latest survey shows a record 72 pairs across the UK last year, which produced 40 chicks.

Andrew Stanbury from the RSPB charity said, "The recovery of the UK crane population, now at its highest level since the 17th century, showcases that conservation action can make a real difference."

In the UK, cranes can most commonly be found in the Norfolk Broads, East Anglian Fens, Somerset Levels and Gloucestershire.

