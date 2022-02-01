Girlguiding and scouts given money to tackle waiting lists

The Scout Association

The government has put forward a plan to tackle waiting lists at uniformed youth groups like Girlguiding and Scouts.

It has promised £22 million to allow these groups to offer more places to young people, with 24,000 extra spaces expected to be created.

The money is also going towards The Duke of Edinburgh's award. For the first time, the DofE will be available in every secondary state school in England.

Have you been on a waiting list for Girlguiding or the Scouts? Let us know what you think about the funding pledge in the comments section below.

Who are Girlguiding and Scouts?

Getty Images

Girlguiding is a youth group for girls and young women in the UK, with nearly 400,000 members.

There are 24,000 groups across the UK, with Rainbows (5-7 years), Brownies (7-10 years), Guides (10-14 years) and Rangers (14-18 years).

Scouts is open to both boys and girls, with a membership of 362,000 young people.

It runs Squirrels (4-5 years), Beavers (6-8 years), Cubs (8-10 years), Scouts (10-14 years) and Explorers (14-18 years).

How will the money make a difference?

The Scout Association

The Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, has committed to the promise that, by 2025, every young person in England will have access to regular out of school activities, adventures away from home and opportunities to volunteer.

This has been welcomed by the leaders of Girlguiding and the Scouts, who currently have one million young members between them.

According to the latest figures available, there are 60,000 young people on the waiting list for Scouts and that number is expected to grow significantly according to spokesperson, Andrew Thorp.

"Post pandemic young people are coming back in droves," he told Newsround.

"Parents are basically saying that they want young people to get out and do new things. There's a great desire for kids to have an adventure and that means the waiting list grows."

For Thorp, the funding will help organisations like the Scouts reach the communities that need them most.

"The size and shape of the problem is disproportionate across the country, because different places have been affected differently, especially in areas where people are poorer.

"We need new volunteers in order to reach these communities effectively."

What is the Duke of Edinburgh's Award?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is the Duke of Edinburgh's Award?

One of the biggest projects Prince Philip started during his life was the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, a scheme aimed specifically at young people.

Known as the DofE for short, it involves a set of challenges for young people to help their community and environment, becoming fitter, developing new skills and completing an independent outdoors expedition.

The new funding means The Duke of Edinburgh's Award will be available to all state secondary schools in England - helping schools that may have previously faced barriers to taking part, such as not being able to afford clothing or kit for outdoor expeditions, or less choice in the extra-curricular activities available nearby.