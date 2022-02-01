Wales: Longer school days trialled in Wales

Martin Rickett/PA Wire

How would you feel if your school day was longer?

Well starting this week some schools in Wales have had their day extended by five hours over a week.

The trial will last ten weeks, with 1,800 children taking part across primary, secondary school and a college.

It has been introduced as a way to help children who have lost out on school time due to the pandemic. If the trial goes well, it could be introduced permanently.

Well we want to know what you think? Would you want a longer school day? If your day was longer what subjects and activities would you like to do? Head to the comments to let us know.

Getty Images Schools can do sports and activities instead of traditional classroom lessons

The extra time in school will be used for usual lessons, as well as art, sport and music activities.

For instance, at Cadoxton Primary School, in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, Year Six pupils will be offered extra sessions after normal school hours, four days a week and a book club on Friday morning.

There will be a DJ club, cookery club and sport, which will be run by outside providers and school staff and all eligible children will be encouraged to attend.

The head of school, Rhian Milton, said: "It has to be different to what they're offered already in the school day.

Education Minister for Wales, Jeremy Miles, said that research shows young people gain confidence from this approach of extending the day and offering more lessons.

"The trial is a great opportunity to gather further evidence on how we use and structure time at school and how that might evolve in the future," said Mr Miles.

Laura Doel, from education trade union NAHT Cymru, which is a group of school leaders, said there wasn't enough evidence of why changes were needed.

"There may be some educational benefits to reforming the school year and we are open to discussions on what those benefits may be," she said.

Ms Doel continued: "All the evidence available suggests that there is little or no data that supports keeping learners in school for longer because longer periods in school does not increase a child's capacity to learn."

