play
Watch Newsround

New worm discovered with one head and hundreds of butts

Last updated at 14:00
comments
View Comments
worm with a unique shape with a long body that separates into branches with small hair like branches coming off each sectionM T Aguado

A new species of worm has been discovered living inside sea sponges in Japan - but this is no ordinary, run of the mill, straight up and down, earth-digging worm.

This is a worm with hundreds of bottoms, which can detach from the worm's body and swim away all by themselves.

It would seem that Spider-Man doesn't have a thing on super-worm.

The worm has been affectionately named by scientists Ramisyllis kingghidorahi, after Godzilla's multi-headed enemy - King Ghidorah. How sweet.

a worm that looks like a lot of string tangled together with small branches like needles coming off all of its limbsM T Aguado

Twenty-five of these worms have been discovered so far, with the first of its kind found in October 2019.

This species is uncommon for a number of reasons, including its body shape.

Instead of being one long and narrow tube, it is shaped more like a tree, with branches and twigs.

These 'branching worms' are not very common - and the Ramisyllis kingghidorahi is only the third such species to have been discovered.

Researchers in Japan, who first came across the invertebrate, asked biodiversity expert Maria Teresa Aguado and her team from the University of Göttingen in Germany to investigate.

a fishing boat off the coast of an island full of trees floating between rocks in the seaGetty Images
The worms were collected from coral and sea sponges off the coast of Sado Island in Japan

They think the unique shape of these species has helped them survive in the small, intricate spaces in coral.

Professor Aguado said that there are still lots of questions about this worm that have yet to be answered.

"Scientists don't yet understand the nature of the relationship between the branching worm and its host sponge," she explained.

And possibly the most crucial question of them all needs answering, "How do the worms manage to feed to maintain their huge bodies having just one tiny mouth in their single head?"

Let's hope they get to the 'bottom' of that eventually...

More like this

glow-worm.

What's being done to tackle glow worm numbers?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Children celebrate Chinese New Year

How are you celebrating Chinese New Year?

comments
15
A house on Overhill terrace in Bensham, Gateshead

Schools closed and thousands without power after storms

comments
29
Nadal with trophy
image

Is Rafael Nadal tennis's GOAT after Australian Open win?

Newsround Home