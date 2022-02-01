Royal Mail

If you think stamps are old fashioned, think again.

Special barcodes are being added to stamps by the Royal Mail in order to make it possible for people to watch videos and send birthday messages.

The new stamps will be available from Tuesday following a successful trial.

The Royal Mail plans to use the barcoded stamps in more new ways in the future.

What are barcoded stamps and how do they work?

Stamps are small, sticky labels sold by the Post Office.

People buy stamps to pay for the service of sending a letter or package through the post. They attach stamps to letters and packages before sending them.

The new stamps are a little different because they have special barcodes on them.

Lots of smart phones have the capability to read barcodes. The codes they read are usually called QR codes and often link you to a website.

The idea with barcoded stamps is that customers will be able to scan the barcodes using the Royal Mail app.

The stamps will have a 'digital twin' and the two will be connected by the app.

The long term plan is that people will be able to watch videos, find out information and send birthday messages to each other through the barcodes.

At the moment, the barcodes are digitally programmed to show customers a video featuring Shaun the Sheep, which has been exclusively created for Royal Mail.

It is the first in a series of planned videos to be released during 2022 that will allow customers sending stamped mail to choose which one the recipient can see when they receive an item of mail.