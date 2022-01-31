Storms Malik and Corrie: Thousands without power and schools closed

PA Media Storm Malik took a toll on this house in Gateshead, where the roof was blown off

Schools will be shut and thousands of people are without power after two storms battered parts of the UK.

Some 16,000 households were still without power in Scotland and north-east England on Sunday evening after storms Malik and Corrie affected power lines.

Several schools in Aberdeenshire said they would shut or delay opening on Monday because of power and heating issues.

Much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England are under a yellow Met Office warning for wind.

On Saturday Storm Malik's strongest gust was 93mph in Northumberland, but there were also winds that hit 80mph over wide areas of Scotland, and 70mph in the north of England throughout the day.

Two people were killed and others were injured by falling trees which were blown down by gusts on Saturday.

On Sunday night, Storm Corrie brought high winds to areas already dealing with the impact of Storm Malik. There were gusts of 92mph in Stornoway, on the Western Isles.

On Monday morning, the Met Office had yellow weather warnings for ice in northern Scotland and wind across North East England and part of the Norfolk coast.

BBC Weather Watchers/ Bri The storms blew trees over causing damage to houses and blocking roads like this one in Aberdeen

A major incident was declared in County Durham after Storm Malik caused road closures, fallen trees and felled power lines.

Engineers are still working to reconnect power supplies to thousands of homes in Scotland and Northern England.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had restored power to around 64,000 customers affected by Storm Malik, with the aiming of restoring another 1,500 homes overnight on Sunday.