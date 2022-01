There has been severe weather in the US, where the East Coast has been hit by a storm causing heavy snow and strong winds.

The storm, known as Nor'easter, hit the coast in the early hours of Saturday morning and has caused transport problems and power cuts for thousands of people.

There's been more than 60 centimetres of snow in places, so what's it like living there?

Tamsin and Georgina live in Boston, and sent us this.