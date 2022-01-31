Extreme weather: East Coast of US hit by snowstorm

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tamsin and Georgina tell us what the snow has been like where they live in Boston

There has been severe weather in the US, where the East Coast has been hit by a storm causing heavy snow and strong winds.

The storm, known as Nor'easter, hit the coast in the early hours of 29 February and has caused transport problems and power cuts for thousands of people.

In Massachusetts, some areas have had more than 70cm of snow and the city of Boston, got 60cm of snow on Saturday.

People have been told to stay inside and only travel in an emergency.

Getty Images

The weather caused major transport problems, with nearly 6,000 US flights cancelled across the weekend and workers struggling to clear the huge amounts of snow.

Local weather expert Matthew Cappucci, told the BBC, at one point 8-10cm of snow was falling each hour.

"No road crew in the world could handle this, and that means all the roadways are essentially shut down," Cappucci said.

Reuters

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm had undergone bombogeneis.

Bombogeneis is when the storm intensifies quickly which causes a bomb cyclone.

Several states have declared an emergency, as the snow strong winds can be dangerous.

Along with heavy snow and blizzard conditions, the storm has caused coastal flooding too.

People are being urged to stay indoors until the storm passes. It is likely that the clean-up operation will take a few days, once the worst of the snowfall is over.