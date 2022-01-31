play
Dancing on Ice: Find out who was eliminated this week

Ria Hebden and skating partner Łukasz RóżyckiITV

Week three of Dancing on Ice took to our screens on Sunday night, but a skate-off saw one of the couples leaving the rink.

It was TV presenter Ria Hebden and her professional partner Łukasz Różycki who became the second couple to be voted off the competition.

After Ria found herself in the bottom two, the four judges voted to save Singer Rachel Stevens.

The four judges said that they were torn when making the decision. When choosing who to save Rachel Stevens, Oti Mabuse said, "It's such a tough competition. I felt this couple was more effortless".

Ria HebdenItv

Ria and Łukasz performed Into the Unknown from Frozen 2 for movie week. Talking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, after being eliminated, Ria said "We've had so much fun. It's been an incredible journey".

Olympian Kye Whyte, had to miss Sunday's show because of a knee injury and was disappointed to not be performing.

"For me, as an athlete, I'm used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can't compete. I'm more sad for Tippy, she's worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting", Kye added.

Hopefully with no more injuries, the remaining 10 couples will take to the ice next Sunday.

Are you watching the show? Who is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

  • No!!! I wanted Ria to stay! She did frozen 2!
    I thought she'd go because she was in the skate off last week aswell. 😢
    ⛸️❄️🌨️

