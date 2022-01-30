Star Wars: Did you know the Millennium Falcon was built in Wales?

Suhaimi Abdullah/Shutterstock The famous Millenium Falcon!

In the Star Wars universe, the Millennium Falcon was built on a Corellian shipyard. In reality however, its origin story starts a lot closer to home than you might expect!

In a land not so far, far away - namely, Pembroke Dock in South West Wales - a new exhibition is going to open to celebrate the iconic starship being built there in 1979.

Craftspeople from a local engineering company built the model, which was the first life size version of the ship ever made, in a World War Two aircraft hangar on the docks.

The work was supposed to be very hush-hush, but Gareth Mills, a trustee of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust, described it as eventually becoming the community's "worst kept secret".

The Falcon's story will be showcased at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, with photographs, film, props and costumes.

There are also plans for replica sets from the Empire Strikes Back in the future.

Millennium Falcon facts It was originally built by the Corellian Engineering Corporation and was known as the Stellar Envoy It was most famously used by the smugglers Han Solo and Chewbacca, during and following the Galactic Civil War - they tinkered with it a lot, especially its hyperdrive, which made it a bit wobbly and unreliable at times

During the First Order-Resistance War it was piloted by Rey

The exhibition is being funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund, who have awarded £8000 to the project.

Andrew White, Director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales, said that the exhibition will commemorate "an often overlooked and unknown but major Welsh contribution to film and cinema history and popular culture."

Are you a Star Wars fan? What do you think about the Millenium Falcon being built in Wales? Let us know in the comments.