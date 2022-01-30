play
The Masked Singer: Doughnuts and Firework are latest celebrity contestants unmasked

Last updated at 10:01
doughnut lobsterITV
He has made us crave doughnuts every Saturday night, but who was behind the mask?

It was a dramatic night as TWO more celebrities were revealed and eliminated on The Masked Singer.

But who left and who was behind the masks? Read on to find out!

The judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and guest judge Years and Years singer Olly Alexander were left to choose between Rockhopper, Firework and Doughnuts to leave.

Firework sang the ABBA classic Waterloo, while Doughnuts gave an energetic performance of boyband 5ive's Everybody get up.

After a tense debate, the judges settled on saving Rockhopper after their rendition of Tina Turner's We don't need another hero, impressed them all.

pom pom personITV
Firework

So, just who was behind the colourful firework mask?

It was actress Jaime Winstone! The 36-year-old said it was a "no brainer" to take part in the Masked Singer.

She was delighted after her close friend and judge Rita Ora failed to guess her identity correctly.

Jaime Winstone was FireworkITV
Actress Jaime Winstone was Firework!

She said taking part was "one of the most wonderful and weirdest things" she had ever done and called it the "Best prank ever!!"

Last night's episode also revealed former England, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle footballer Michael Owen to be Doughnuts!

Michael Owen was DoughnutsITV
Owen scored 40 international goals during his career, but said The Masked Singer was more nerve-wracking than taking a penalty for England!

The 42-year-old player-turned pundit said "every football fan out there" would probably be surprised to see him appearing on the show!

"Finally I can apologise for burning your ears these last few weeks!" he Tweeted after he was revealed on Saturday night.

"My kids badgered me into doing The Masked Singer but I have to say it was a great experience and a whole lot of fun".

Alongside Rockhopper, heading through to next week are Traffic Cone, Panda, Robobunny and Mushroom.

Is your favourite still in with a chance of winning? Who do you think are behind the remaining masks? Let us know in the comments section below.

  • Wow that's awesome 😍

  • I knew the doughnuts would be Michael Owen! But firework really surprised me . At least panda hasn't left ! 🤞

    • Cheesy Rainbow Panda replied:
      I agree I love 🐼

