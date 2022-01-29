Ukraine: Boris Johnson will phone Vladimir Putin and visit region

Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in 2020.

Boris Johnson will telephone the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to try and resolve the growing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The PM will also visit eastern Europe - the region where Ukraine is - in the coming days.

There are currently thousands of Russian military troops near their border with Ukraine, and some people fear they might be about to invade the country.

However, Russian officials have denied they are planning an invasion.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM would "reiterate the need for Russia to step back" and to "engage diplomatically" when he speaks to Mr Putin.

Mr Putin wants to stop Ukraine joining a group called Nato, as he believes this would be a threat to Russia's own security.

Nato is a group of countries, including the US, UK, and some countries which also border Russia. Members agree to help each other in the event of an attack.

Russia are against the organisation as they feel they are too powerful and have too much control in areas next to Russia.

But Nato say they are a defensive organisation, not an aggressive one.

Russia has placed about 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and missiles near Ukraine's border, but denies it plans to invade the country, which borders Russia on one side and the EU on the other.

A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia

What has Boris Johnson said he will do?

Mr Johnson is expected to visit eastern Europe, where Ukraine is, in the coming days in order to try and convince the Russian military to "step back" from their position.

The PM wants Russia to have "diplomatic talks", which means they hope to be able to resolve the situation without the need for any military action.

The UK has already sent a small team of British troops to Ukraine to provide training and weapons, in case of an invasion, but the PM is now said to be thinking about sending more British troops to protect other Nato countries in the region.

As well as Mr Johnson's visit to the region, the UK's foreign secretary Liz Truss will also visit Moscow in the next two weeks to continue talks.

Last week, Mr Johnson joined a phone call with US President Joe Biden, European leaders and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the call, the leaders agreed "that diplomatic talks with Russia remained the first priority", Downing Street said.

