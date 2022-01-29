Storm Malik: Yellow weather warnings for parts of UK

PA Media The Met Office has warned that there could be large waves on the seafronts of parts of Eastern Scotland.

Gusts of wind up to 80mph could hit some parts of the UK this weekend as Storm Malik sweeps in.

Yellow weather warnings are in place across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England for most of Saturday.

The Met Office, who monitor the weather in the UK, have said the strongest winds are expected in eastern Scotland - where there is an amber warning - on Saturday morning.

Storm Malik, which has been named by the Danish Meteorological Institute, is expected to cause power cuts and affect some road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Emergency services are on stand by to assist with the aftermath of the storm.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How are storms named?

Another storm is also expected to hit Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, as well as northern and eastern England on Sunday evening, with a yellow warning for wind in place until 12:00 GMT on Monday.

BBC weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker said the worst disruption would probably be in areas such as Edinburgh, Perth and Aberdeen in Eastern Scotland.

"By Saturday evening things will be dying down but there's another storm hot on its heels on Sunday with a very similar level of intensity," he said.

"The warning is actually of a lower level for the following day - that's because the storm is still a couple of days away so there's still some uncertainty."

The other warnings in place are: