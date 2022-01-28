Australian Open: Rafael Nadal's career in numbers

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has booked his place in this year's Australian Open final. It means the 35-year-old is still on course for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win.
1037 - The total number of matches Nadal has won during his professional career, including his Australian Open semi-final win. It puts him fourth on the all-time list behind Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl.
4 - The age Nadal began playing tennis with his uncle Toni acting as his coach. Here he is playing as a 13-year-old in 2000.
853 - The record number of weeks in a row that Rafa has been ranked inside the world's top 10 tennis players, starting back in April 2005!
89 - Career titles won by the Spaniard, which puts him fourth on the all-time list. That total includes two Wimbledon Championships, where Rafa is seen playing here in 2010.
13 - Record number of French Open titles won by Nadal. He is also only one of five players to win each of the main Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) at least once during the Open Era.
464 - The record number of matches he's won playing on a clay court (pictured). Rafa is the greatest of all time on clay with 62 titles on the surface.
2 - Olympic gold medals won representing Spain. Rafa won the singles competition in 2008 and then won the doubles with his partner Marc Lopez (pictured left) in 2016.
21? - Rafa takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's Australian Open final. If he wins, it would be a record 21st Grand Slam title overall, taking him past his great rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (all on 20). Can he make history? We will have to wait and see!