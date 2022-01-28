play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:08
image

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal's career in numbers

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has booked his place in this year's Australian Open final. It means the 35-year-old is still on course for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam win.
1037 - The total number of matches Nadal has won during his professional career, including his Australian Open semi-final win. It puts him fourth on the all-time list behind Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl.
Spain's Rafael Nadal playing in his semi final match against Italy's Matteo BerrettiniREUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
4 - The age Nadal began playing tennis with his uncle Toni acting as his coach. Here he is playing as a 13-year-old in 2000.
Rafael Nadal from Spain during the 2000 Les Petits As tournament.Getty Images
853 - The record number of weeks in a row that Rafa has been ranked inside the world's top 10 tennis players, starting back in April 2005!
Closeup of Rafael Nadal in action, making serve during match at Crandon Park, Key Biscayne in April 2005Getty Images
89 - Career titles won by the Spaniard, which puts him fourth on the all-time list. That total includes two Wimbledon Championships, where Rafa is seen playing here in 2010.
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates match point during his Quarter Final match against Robin Soderling at Wimbledon 2010Getty Images
13 - Record number of French Open titles won by Nadal. He is also only one of five players to win each of the main Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open) at least once during the Open Era.
Rafael Nadal of Spain poses on the roof of Les Galeries Lafayette with Les Mousquetaires trophy following his victory in the French Open Men's Singles Finals 2020Getty Images
464 - The record number of matches he's won playing on a clay court (pictured). Rafa is the greatest of all time on clay with 62 titles on the surface.
Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the semi finals of the French Open singles competition in 2021Getty Images
2 - Olympic gold medals won representing Spain. Rafa won the singles competition in 2008 and then won the doubles with his partner Marc Lopez (pictured left) in 2016.
Gold medallists Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) and Spain's Marc Lopez bite their medal on the podium of the men's doubles final tennis match at the Rio 2016 Olympic GamesGetty Images
21? - Rafa takes on Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's Australian Open final. If he wins, it would be a record 21st Grand Slam title overall, taking him past his great rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer (all on 20). Can he make history? We will have to wait and see!
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Matteo BerrettiniREUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

More like this

Novak Djokovic

Australia cancels Djokovic's visa for second time

Emma Raducanu answers kids questions and explains what life has been like since winning the US Open tennis tournament.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu: 'I was having a lot of fun out there'

Tennis terms explained
play
2:46

Love, deuce, ace... tennis words explained!

Top Stories

Blue tit

Big Garden Birdwatch is back! Charity asks people to help

comments
31
kids watching tv

What shows are YOU watching right now?

comments
47
rose and giovani win Strictly 2021

Government backs Rose's calls for BSL law

comments
7
Newsround Home