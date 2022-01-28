play
Watch Newsround

Brit Awards 2022: Inflo becomes the first black person to win Brits Producer of the year

Last updated at 15:39
comments
View Comments
A black and white photo of InfloBrit Awards
Two of the records Inflo worked on last year are up for album of the year at the Brits

Inflo, the producer behind some of Adele's and Little Simz tunes, has been crowned the 2022 Brit Award's producer of the year!

He is the first black person to win the award and will receive his trophy at the Brit Awards on 8 February!

In a statement, Inflo said "as the first black music producer to ever win" a Brit award, he is "honoured to be a part of change".

And Rapper, Little Simz, has weighed in saying that "there is no one more deserving".

"He understands music"
A photo of Adele's album cover, 30Simon Emmett
Adele has praised Inflo and has spoken about how much she enjoyed working with him!

Inflo worked with singer, Adele on her latest album!

He worked on three tracks from her hit album, 30, includingHold On, Woman Like Me and Love is a game.

It was the pair's first time working together and the Someone Like You superstar couldn't explain how she "got through life all these years without knowing Flo."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: De'Graft previously met Little Simz at the Mercury Prize 2019

And his childhood friend and Brit nominee, Little Simz, says that Inflo "understands music and how to make classics".

Unlike other Brit categories, the producer award is voted for by record label bosses rather than a panel of music critics which selects the main awards.

Both Adele and Little Simz have four Brit 2022 nominations!

Inflo follows in the footsteps of previous Best Producer winner, Calvin Harris.

More like this

Adele

Adele Easy on Me: New single most played on Spotify in single day

Lil-Simz-at-the-Mercury-Prize
play

Rapper Little Simz says the internet has helped grow the urban music scene

Little Mix with their 2021 Brit Award
image

Brit Awards 2021: Key moments from the show

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Blue tit

Big Garden Birdwatch is back! Charity asks people to help

comments
35
kids watching tv

What shows are YOU watching right now?

comments
88
rose and giovani win Strictly 2021

Government backs Rose's calls for BSL law

comments
9
Newsround Home