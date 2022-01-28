Brit Awards 2022: Inflo becomes the first black person to win Brits Producer of the year

Brit Awards Two of the records Inflo worked on last year are up for album of the year at the Brits

Inflo, the producer behind some of Adele's and Little Simz tunes, has been crowned the 2022 Brit Award's producer of the year!

He is the first black person to win the award and will receive his trophy at the Brit Awards on 8 February!

In a statement, Inflo said "as the first black music producer to ever win" a Brit award, he is "honoured to be a part of change".

And Rapper, Little Simz, has weighed in saying that "there is no one more deserving".

"He understands music"

Simon Emmett Adele has praised Inflo and has spoken about how much she enjoyed working with him!

Inflo worked with singer, Adele on her latest album!

He worked on three tracks from her hit album, 30, includingHold On, Woman Like Me and Love is a game.

It was the pair's first time working together and the Someone Like You superstar couldn't explain how she "got through life all these years without knowing Flo."

And his childhood friend and Brit nominee, Little Simz, says that Inflo "understands music and how to make classics".

Unlike other Brit categories, the producer award is voted for by record label bosses rather than a panel of music critics which selects the main awards.

Both Adele and Little Simz have four Brit 2022 nominations!

Inflo follows in the footsteps of previous Best Producer winner, Calvin Harris.