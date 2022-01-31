Chinese New Year 2022: What will you be doing to celebrate?

Robertus Pudyanto Countries around Southeast Asia are set to welcome in Lunar New Year with yummy food, fireworks and celebrations

It's an important celebration for millions of people around the world.

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, will begin on 1 February and provides a chance for communities to come together to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Last year brothers Zack and Leo explained how they would mark the Year of the Ox during lockdown.

This year, with restrictions easing around the UK, many people will be hoping for a chance to eat delicious food and finally come together for a week of celebrations.

So how are you going to be celebrating the Lunar New Year? Maybe you are visiting relatives or going out for a meal.

Let us know what you are doing to welcome the year of the Tiger in the comments below!

VCG

