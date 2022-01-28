Disney: Minnie Mouse swaps dress for pantsuit

Disney

Minnie Mouse is getting a makeover.

The iconic Disney character was created almost 100 years ago and is familiar to fans for her red and white polka-dot dress.

But to celebrate Disneyland Paris's 30th Anniversary, she's swapping her red dress for a blue blazer and matching trousers.

The new look by designer Stella McCartney has been created in honour of Women's History Month, which takes place in March.

Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. Stella McCartney , Fashion designer

Until now, Minnie has usually worn a skirt or dress.

"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris," said McCartney "so I have designed one of my iconic costumes - a blue tuxedo - using responsibly sourced fabrics.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."

It's not just the clothes that have changed. Minnie's red bow has been swapped out for blue, and her yellow shoes exchanged for black ones to complete the look.

British designer McCartney added, "What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, and authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style."

Not everyone is happy about it.

"Her look is timeless", said one fan said on social media. The whole point was to differentiate her from Mickey (especially back in the 1920's).

"Minnie in a suit makes her look like Mickey in a suit."

Other fans claim its not a big deal. "Minnie Mouse is constantly getting new outfits for different occasions. It's not even the first time she's worn pants."

Minnie's makeover comes at a time when these is a lot of focus at Disney at the moment for the way they have represented characters in their movies.

The production company has promised not to reinforce negative stereotypes in its remake of Snow White, which has been criticised recently by actor Peter Dinklage.

It's not the first time Minnie's outfit has got so much attention and whilst it's a pantsuit first, she's also been dressed in trousers as a captain for the company's cruise line.

Eugene Gologursky Aye Aye, Captain! Minnie Mouse is at the helm

Minnie isn't the only character that will be getting a makeover this year.

Mickey will rock a brand new shiny silver and lavender suit for the Park's anniversary and there are plans for Goofy, Donald and Pluto to get a costume change too.