play
Watch Newsround

Ed Sheeran explains why he ditched his mobile phone in 2015

Last updated at 11:27
comments
View Comments
Ed SheeranReuters

Ed Sheeran has revealed why he stopped using his mobile phone years ago.

Speaking on The Collector's Edition podcast posted on Monday, the singer said, "I don't carry a phone... I haven't had a phone since 2015."

He explained how having a phone affected his mental health: "I got really, really overwhelmed and sad with the phone. I just spent my whole time in a very low place."

Sheeran added that the pressure of replying to text messages straight away "would stress me out," so he cut it out completely.

Do you spend too much time on your phone? Would you ever get rid of it like Ed? Or do you love it too much? Take part in our vote and have your say in the comments!

Singer Ed Sheeran poses before announcing his huge headlining show for Friday 10 July 2015 as part of his 'X' world tour at Wembley StadiumGetty Images
Ed stopped using his mobile after finishing his X World Tour in 2015, which included gigs at Wembley Stadium

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Ed told the podcast that he felt so much better after ditching his phone.

"It was, like, a veil just lifted... I didn't so much cut contact with people, I just limit contact with people," he said.

"Now, I have an email... and every few days, I'll sit down and open up my laptop and I'll answer 10 emails at a time... And then I'll go back to living life and I don't feel overwhelmed by it."

As well as feeling less stressed, Ed says "the best thing about" life without a phone "is the moments that I have with the people I love in person, uninterrupted."

More like this

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran sponsors Ipswich Town FC

ed-sheeran.

Ed Sheeran's new album 'Equals' shoots to the top of the charts

Ed-Sheeran-and-Cherry-Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Blue tit

Big Garden Birdwatch is back! Charity asks people to help

comments
30
Sir David wincing and getting spikes removed

Ouch! Sir David spiked by cactus!

comments
9
kids watching tv

What shows are YOU watching right now?

comments
33
Newsround Home