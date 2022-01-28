Ed Sheeran explains why he ditched his mobile phone in 2015

Reuters

Ed Sheeran has revealed why he stopped using his mobile phone years ago.

Speaking on The Collector's Edition podcast posted on Monday, the singer said, "I don't carry a phone... I haven't had a phone since 2015."

He explained how having a phone affected his mental health: "I got really, really overwhelmed and sad with the phone. I just spent my whole time in a very low place."

Sheeran added that the pressure of replying to text messages straight away "would stress me out," so he cut it out completely.

Getty Images Ed stopped using his mobile after finishing his X World Tour in 2015, which included gigs at Wembley Stadium

Ed told the podcast that he felt so much better after ditching his phone.

"It was, like, a veil just lifted... I didn't so much cut contact with people, I just limit contact with people," he said.

"Now, I have an email... and every few days, I'll sit down and open up my laptop and I'll answer 10 emails at a time... And then I'll go back to living life and I don't feel overwhelmed by it."

As well as feeling less stressed, Ed says "the best thing about" life without a phone "is the moments that I have with the people I love in person, uninterrupted."