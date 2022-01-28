Covid rule changes in Scotland and Wales today

Matthew Horwood

Covid rules are are being relaxed in Scotland and Wales from Friday, January 28.

It follows a drop in cases of the Omicron variant in both countries.

Scotland

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced a lifting of restrictions in the country, thanks to a "significantly improved situation".

She said fewer infections and those needing hospital treatment had given the Scottish government "confidence" to lift most of the remaining measures put in place before Christmas.

From January 28, adults taking part in organised activities for young children - like playgroups - will no longer have to wear a face covering when they are with children under the age of five

Social distancing measures will be reduced from two metres to one indoors where people have jobs that mean they don't have to wear a mask - religious leaders or receptionists.

From Monday 31 January the advice for adults to work from home will be lifted but the government says some grown ups should continue to work remotely some of the time.

But some restrictions are still in place:

Nicola Sturgeon said the rules for schools were being "kept under close and regular review".

Face coverings should be worn in secondary schools and on public transport and in most indoor spaces.

Shops and businesses need to take measures to limit the spread of Covid

Wales

There is a gradual lifting of rules in Wales as coronavirus cases continue to fall.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford has set out a plan for the country to return to alert level zero - the lowest level of restrictions.

The isolation period in Wales for all those who test positive for Covid-19, including children, will be reduced from seven full days to five.

From Friday 28 January gatherings in indoor spaces like cafes and restaurants will no longer be limited to six people and people no longer have to social distance.

There are no longer limits on the numbers of people allowed to gather together at outdoor events

Covid passes showing vaccination status or a negative test will be needed for adults in places such as cinemas. and nightclubs are able to reopen.

The law saying adults should work from home will also end.

Mr Drakeford said there were "encouraging signs that cases of coronavirus may be starting to stabilise". But he added: "We all need to continue taking steps to stay safe - unfortunately the pandemic is not over yet."

Rules still in place in Wales include:

All schools in Wales reopened in January, two days later than planned

Masks are still required in Welsh schools until the February half-term.

And secondary school children are asked to test for Covid three times a week.

Face coverings are still required on public transport and in most indoor public places like shops.

