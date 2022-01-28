Holocaust Memorial Day: Landmarks turn purple to remember victims
It's a day for everyone to remember the millions of people who were killed, or whose lives have been changed, by an event in history called the Holocaust.
A view of the London Eye in London lit up in purple for Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on 27 January every year.
PA Media
This is the famous Battersea Power Station in London. The Holocaust happened during World War Two (1939-1945), when millions of Jews and other people were murdered because of who they were.
PA Media
In Hull, the City Hall was lit up while coloured water sprays from a fountain in front of the building. Historically thousands of Jews fleeing persecution in eastern Europe were able to come to the UK by crossing the Baltic and North Sea in steamers heading into Hull or other north-eastern ports.
Getty Images
The Houses of Parliament are partially illuminated in purple to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, The Holocaust was organised by Germany's Nazi Party led by Adolf Hitler.
Reuters
Charing Cross station turns purple. Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember how important it is not to spread messages of hate.
PA Media
New Scotland Yard, which is the HQ for the Metropolitan Police, also marked the event. The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust says it is special day to "work together to create a safer, better future".