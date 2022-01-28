play
Holocaust Memorial Day: Landmarks turn purple to remember victims

It's a day for everyone to remember the millions of people who were killed, or whose lives have been changed, by an event in history called the Holocaust.
A view of the London Eye in London lit up in purple for Holocaust Memorial Day, which takes place on 27 January every year.
London Eye in London lit up purple for Holocaust Memorial DayPA Media
This is the famous Battersea Power Station in London. The Holocaust happened during World War Two (1939-1945), when millions of Jews and other people were murdered because of who they were.
A view of Battersea Power Station in London, lit up in purple for Holocaust Memorial day.PA Media
In Hull, the City Hall was lit up while coloured water sprays from a fountain in front of the building. Historically thousands of Jews fleeing persecution in eastern Europe were able to come to the UK by crossing the Baltic and North Sea in steamers heading into Hull or other north-eastern ports.
Hull City HallGetty Images
The Houses of Parliament are partially illuminated in purple to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day, The Holocaust was organised by Germany's Nazi Party led by Adolf Hitler.
The Houses of Parliament are partially illuminated in purple to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day,Reuters
Charing Cross station turns purple. Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember how important it is not to spread messages of hate.
A view from Waterloo bridge of Charing Cross station, lit up in purple for Holocaust Memorial day.PA Media
New Scotland Yard, which is the HQ for the Metropolitan Police, also marked the event. The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust says it is special day to "work together to create a safer, better future".
A view of New Scotland Yard in central London, lit up in purple for Holocaust Memorial dayPA Media

