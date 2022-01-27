Banksy: Mini model sells for £1m at auction!

Banksy/PA Media

A mini stable by the artist Banksy has sold in less than two minutes for more than £1 million at an auction!

The auction took place in Newcastle, but there was worldwide interest.

It first appeared in a model village in the seaside town of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

It was put up for sale by the model village owners out of fears it could be stolen!

The stable, which features a rodent and the words "Go Big Or Go Home" scrawled on the side, appeared in the model village during the summer holidays on 6 August.

Banksy This piece of a girl letting go of a heart-shaped balloon is one of Banksy's most famous artworks.

Banksy's identity is a secret, but a lot of his work is done in a style and design that people can easily recognise!

He produces pieces of work which pop up in public places, such as on the walls of buildings.

