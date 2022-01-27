play
Watch Newsround

Rihanna: Singer pledges millions to climate justice organisations!

Last updated at 16:18
comments
View Comments
A photo of the singer, Rihanna, smiling.Getty Images

You may have heard her songs in the charts, but the singer, Rihanna, has just promised to give $15 million (around £11 million) to climate justice organisations!

Rihanna, who was born in Barbados, is making the donation through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after her grandparents.

The fund is in partnership with the social media platform Twitter's founder, Jack Dorsey.

The money will go to 18 climate justice organisations in the Caribbean and America that "focus on and are led" by women, LGBT+ people, young people, and people from ethnic minorities, the star says.

A photo of the singer, Rihanna, smiling.Getty Images

The foundation's website says it pushes for policies to change to improve people's lives across the globe.

Rihanna says "climate disasters, which are growing" don't impact all communities equally, and that island nations are being impacted the most.

In August 2021, she became a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.

More like this

Rihanna

Rihanna becomes wealthiest female musician on the planet

What is climate change?

Climate change: What is it and why is everyone talking about it?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Train tracks leading into Auschwitz-Birkenau.

What was the Holocaust?

Sue Gray

What is the Sue Gray report?

comments
8
school kids talking to Ricky
play
1:10

Kids tell us what they think about the PM and lockdown parties

Newsround Home