Rihanna: Singer pledges millions to climate justice organisations!

Getty Images

You may have heard her songs in the charts, but the singer, Rihanna, has just promised to give $15 million (around £11 million) to climate justice organisations!

Rihanna, who was born in Barbados, is making the donation through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which is named after her grandparents.

The fund is in partnership with the social media platform Twitter's founder, Jack Dorsey.

The money will go to 18 climate justice organisations in the Caribbean and America that "focus on and are led" by women, LGBT+ people, young people, and people from ethnic minorities, the star says.

Getty Images

The foundation's website says it pushes for policies to change to improve people's lives across the globe.

Rihanna says "climate disasters, which are growing" don't impact all communities equally, and that island nations are being impacted the most.

In August 2021, she became a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.