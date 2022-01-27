play
Formula E 2022: Drivers set for season opener in Saudi Arabia

Last updated at 15:18
Formula E carGetty Images

The all-electric Formula E World Championship racing series is set to kick off this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The competition is into its eighth season and there will be 16 races in total across the world, including two in London.

11 teams and 22 drivers will all be hoping to be crowned champions at the end of the year.

Keep reading to find out more about this electrifying motorsport.

What is Formula E?
Formula E carGetty Images

Formula E uses high speed racing cars that look just like the ones used in Formula 1.

But the difference is, they're all electric to make them more environmentally friendly than racing cars that use petrol or diesel for fuel.

The electric cars can reach top speeds of about 170 miles per hour. They sound different too because of the special engines.

WATCH: Ricky tastes the Formula E car's fuel (July 2015)

The fuel used to power up the electric cars is an environmentally friendly, odourless, non-toxic liquid called glycerine.

Formula E drivers all race in the same cars, with the same batteries for power and tyres.

This makes the racing much closer and more competitive than F1.

How does a Formula E race work?
Nyck De VriesGetty Images
Mercedes driver Nyck De Vries is the reigning Formula E champion

Drivers take part in a qualifying session to decide which position on the grid they will start the race in.

The main race - known more commonly as an E-Prix - lasts for 45 minutes.

Once the time is up and the leader has crossed the finish line, there's still one more lap to go until the race finishes officially.

Trophies are awarded to the top three drivers in each race and points are given to the top 10 drivers.

The driver and team with the most points at the end of season will be crowned Formula E World Champions!

The 16-race season gets off to a fast start in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 28 January.

