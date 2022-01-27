Formula E 2022: Drivers set for season opener in Saudi Arabia

Getty Images

The all-electric Formula E World Championship racing series is set to kick off this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The competition is into its eighth season and there will be 16 races in total across the world, including two in London.

11 teams and 22 drivers will all be hoping to be crowned champions at the end of the year.

Keep reading to find out more about this electrifying motorsport.

What is Formula E?

Formula E uses high speed racing cars that look just like the ones used in Formula 1.

But the difference is, they're all electric to make them more environmentally friendly than racing cars that use petrol or diesel for fuel.

The electric cars can reach top speeds of about 170 miles per hour. They sound different too because of the special engines.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Ricky tastes the Formula E car's fuel (July 2015)

The fuel used to power up the electric cars is an environmentally friendly, odourless, non-toxic liquid called glycerine.

Formula E drivers all race in the same cars, with the same batteries for power and tyres.

This makes the racing much closer and more competitive than F1.

What are the Formula E teams? Avalanche Andretti

Dragon / Penske Autosport

DS Techeetah

Envision Racing

Jaguar TCS Racing

Mahindra Racing

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team

NIO 333 Formula E Team

Nissan E.DAMS

ROKiT Venturi Racing

Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E

How does a Formula E race work?

Mercedes driver Nyck De Vries is the reigning Formula E champion

Drivers take part in a qualifying session to decide which position on the grid they will start the race in.

The main race - known more commonly as an E-Prix - lasts for 45 minutes.

Once the time is up and the leader has crossed the finish line, there's still one more lap to go until the race finishes officially.

British drivers to watch out for Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti), Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing), Alexander Sims (Mahindra Racing), Oliver Rowland (Mahindra Racing), Oliver Turvey (NIO 333 FE Team) and Dan Ticktum (NIO 33 FE Team)

Trophies are awarded to the top three drivers in each race and points are given to the top 10 drivers.

The driver and team with the most points at the end of season will be crowned Formula E World Champions!

The 16-race season gets off to a fast start in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 28 January.