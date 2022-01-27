play
Watch Newsround

Kids tell us what they think about the PM and lockdown parties

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced several calls to quit his job recently.

It's because of allegations of parties that were held at Mr Johnson's home at No. 10 Downing Street and also in government buildings.

Normally having a party wouldn't be a reason to lose your job, but these gatherings took place at a time when there were restrictions and lockdowns because of coronavirus.

Ricky's been to meet some children at a school in Westminster, the area of London where many politicians work, to see what they think.

One girl said: "He [Boris Johnson] has said sorry, and I know that it's a really big job to be the prime minister, but we've missed out on special occasions and he's gone and had fun at the worst of times."

However, one boy speaking to Ricky said: "He's an amazing prime minister, my personal view and opinion, I don't think he should stand down."

