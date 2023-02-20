LGBT History Month: What was Section 28?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Section 28: What was it, and how has life changed in the UK for gay people?

As part of LGBT+ History Month we've been looking at how things have changed for young, gay people in the UK.

Most people might see same-sex relationships as a normal part of life now, but it wasn't always this way and being gay in the UK was once illegal.

Even after it was decriminalised (which means to no longer be illegal), gay people faced a lot of discrimination and found it very difficult to talk openly about their sexuality because of fear of what people might say or think.

One law which affected the LGBT+ community was called Section 28.

What was Section 28?

Getty Images

Section 28 of the Local Government Act was passed in May 1988.

The specific section of the law banned places like schools and libraries from "promoting homosexuality".

This meant that school teachers were effectively banned from talking or educating people about homosexuality.

Homosexuality is when a person has a relationship with someone of the same sex.

The law was unclear about what "promoting" gay relationships meant, so many teachers were scared to talk about homosexuality, even to help their students, in case they were breaking the law.

It meant that children and young people growing up in the 90s didn't see or hear about same-sex relationships, whether that was in books or in lessons.

The lack of acceptance in everyday society meant that homosexual people felt isolated, alone.

It also meant homophobic views were made worse and gay people were very frequently bullied and tormented.

What is LGBT+ History Month? LGBT+ History Month is a time to promote the history and celebrate the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The + is an inclusive symbol to mean 'and others' to include people of all identities.

How did a children's book affect Section 28?

Gay Men's Press (14 Nov. 1983) 'Jenny Lives with Eric and Martin' was a Danish book that was translated into English in the late 1980s.

In 1983, a controversial children's book was one of the reasons there was support for Section 28.

"Jenny Lives with Eric and Martin" was a Danish picture book about a little girl who lived with her father and his boyfriend. When a school in London bought a copy of the book, it led to outrage among some parents, politicians and members of the press.

Even the Prime Minister at the time, Margaret Thatcher said: "Children who need to be taught to respect traditional moral values are being taught that they have [a] right to be gay."

It was a message from the most powerful people in the country, that gay people had no right to be themselves.

Who campaigned against Section 28?

Getty Images Actor, Ian McKellen, joined protestors in Manchester in February 1988 in what was one of the largest LGBT demonstrations ever held in the UK

Despite the law restricting teachers from educating young people about homosexuality, some defied the ban.

Some teachers said it stopped them from helping and providing essential information for LGBT+ students who needed support.

Other people who fought against the law included charities and LGBT+ organisations such as Stonewall, plus celebrities such as actor Ian McKellen and singer Elton John.

How have things changed now?

Two men were able to legally have a relationship from 1967 - but this was only in England and Wales. It wasn't made legal in Scotland until 1980 and 1982 in Ireland.

Critics of the controversial law were eventually successful in the early 2000s.

After years of campaigning, Section 28 was repealed (which means it was no longer a law) in June 2000 in Scotland and in 2003 in England and Wales. This meant that teachers were finally able to include LGBT+ figures or topics in the curriculum or provide support within schools.

Not only that, but some school staff felt that after the repeal that they were able to step in to help when LGBT+ pupils were targeted for being gay, which they previously feared doing.

In 2009, the Conservative leader at the time, David Cameron apologised for his party's past views and their part in the introduction of Section 28.

Owain and Connor's story

BBC Newsround

Owain Wyn-Evans, a BBC presenter, grew up in South Wales during the 1980's and 90's and was at school when Section 28 was in force.

He told Newsround that he felt like he couldn't be himself because there was a lot of homophobia.

He said Section 28 had a "massive impact" on his life, as it "strengthened people's thoughts that homophobia was alright."

Speaking to 16-year-old Connor, a pupil at his old school, Owain said there was "no way when I was at school that I could have had this conversation with someone".

Connor came out when he was 14 and although his family didn't necessarily understand, they told him they would love him just as he is.

But Connor's experience at school has not always been positive. He says he has still faced bullying for being gay but says he won't let anyone tell him who he can or can't be.

"People have their own opinions but you shouldn't be scared to be who you are. You are beautiful just the way you are."