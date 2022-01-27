The stories about parties in Downing Street during lockdown are causing real problems for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and they won't go away.

It's caused a lot of anger among the public and Members of Parliament and even the police are getting involved. It has put the Prime Minister in serious trouble - with many people calling for him to lose his job.

Now everyone is waiting to see what an official investigation looking into what happened will say when it finally gets published. So how has all this unfolded?

Ricky's got this one and speaks to children about what they think.