Covid: Face coverings no longer required by law in England

Face coverings and Covid passes are no longer legally required by law in England, after Plan B rules were relaxed.

Guidance on the use of face coverings in communal areas of schools has also been removed by the government.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said mask wearing would now be "a matter of personal judgment".

The Department of Health said the changes followed a review of data last week, including infections, the success of the vaccine rollout, Covid pressures on the NHS, and views from the scientific community.

What rules have changed?

Reuters Masks are no longer required in communal areas

Face coverings will not be legally required anywhere in England, including communal areas of schools.

The government "recommends" that people wear face coverings in enclosed or private spaces, but this will be a personal judgement

Some shops have said they will continue to ask people to wear them and rail operators also said passengers would be expected to wear face coverings.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed masks will remain mandatory on the Tube.

The rules on Secondary school pupils wearing face masks in classrooms were dropped on 20 January, but many schools are still advising pupils to wear them.

Also from today, staff and students in communal areas and corridors of secondary schools, and teachers in communal areas of primary schools are no longer advised to wear masks.

The prime minister confirmed Covid passports for entering large events will end, though organisations can choose to continue using the NHS Covid pass if they wish.

What are the rules on masks across the UK?

The UK's devolved nations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - make their own Covid rules.

In Scotland, masks must be worn in most indoor public spaces including public transport, shops and gyms (although they can be temporarily removed when exercising). Like England, under-12s are exempt.

In Northern Ireland, post-primary pupils must wear face coverings inside school buildings, as must staff if they can't socially distance. Masks must also be worn on public transport, in shops and hospitality venues unless you're sitting down to eat or drink. Under-13s don't have to wear masks in public indoor places, and primary school pupils are exempt from the rules on public transport.

In Wales, masks are required on public transport and in all indoor public places, including pubs and cafes unless you're sitting down. They are required in gyms although can be removed while you're exercising. Secondary school pupils are asked to wear masks in class. The guidance in Wales applies to everyone aged 11 or over.