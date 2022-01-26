play
Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid win Australian Open doubles title

Last updated at 11:50
Alfie Hewett and Gordon ReidGetty Images
Alfie (on the left) and Gordon have won three Australian Open titles in a row!

British wheelchair tennis stars Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have rocketed to another Grand Slam after winning the men's Australian Open doubles title.

The pair have now won an astonishing nine majors in a row!

They beat Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda of Japan 6-2 4-6 10-7 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

They have become an unstoppable pairing, and have not lost a Grand Slam final together since Wimbledon in 2019.

Can they win ten in a row? Their next opportunity will come at the French Open in the Spring.

But Alfie Hewett could still add to his Australian trophy tally when he plays Kunieda again in the singles final on Thursday.

What do you think of their amazing achievement? Let us know in the comments.

