Millions of children suffer from lost schooling due to Covid-19

PA Media

School closures during the coronavirus pandemic have led to hugely damaging losses in education among children around the world.

That's according to a new report released by the United Nations children's charity, Unicef.

It says more than 616 million students are still being affected by full or partial school closures almost two years since the pandemic began.

Children across the world have lost basic reading and number skills, and the disruptions have also affected their physical and mental health, Unicef added.

'Insurmountable scale of loss to children's schooling'

Jetta Productions Children across the world have had their education badly affected

Up to 70 percent of 10-year-olds in poorer countries were "unable to read or understand a simple text" because of lost schooling.

In Ethiopia, for example, children learned only "between 30 to 40 percent of the math they would have learned if it had been a normal school year" in primary school, Unicef reported.

"Quite simply, we are looking at a nearly insurmountable scale of loss to children's schooling," said Robert Jenkins, Unicef's Chief of Education Robert Jenkins.

He added that "just re-opening schools is not enough," and called for "intensive support to recover lost education."

Children missing school meals

Children studying in a classroom in Soweto, South Africa, in 2016

The situation is also not great in the world's richest countries. In the United States, learning losses have been seen in several states, including Texas, California and Maryland, said Unicef.

School dropouts are also a problem: in South Africa, between 400,000 and 500,000 students "reportedly dropped out of school altogether between March 2020 and July 2021".

Finally, school closures also meant more than 370 million children around the world did not get school meals, "losing what is for some children the only reliable source of food and daily nutrition".

"Schools must also go beyond places of learning to rebuild children's mental and physical health, social development and nutrition," warned Mr Jenkins.