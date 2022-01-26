Miriam explains to her granddaughter how she became separated from some of her family during the Holocaust.

"We thought we were going to be caught any minute - so we said goodbye to each other. We sat there waiting, waiting, waiting," she recalls.

Miriam went into hiding for a year and a half to avoid being captured by the Nazis.

