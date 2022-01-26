'We thought we were going to be caught any minute'
Miriam explains to her granddaughter how she became separated from some of her family during the Holocaust.
"We thought we were going to be caught any minute - so we said goodbye to each other. We sat there waiting, waiting, waiting," she recalls.
Miriam went into hiding for a year and a half to avoid being captured by the Nazis.
You can hear more stories like Miriam's here and you can find out more about the Holocaust by watching Finding My Family: Holocaust - A Newsround special.