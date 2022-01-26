When he was five years old, Ivan was rescued by his aunt who stopped him from being sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

"My aunt jumped out, picked me up in her arms and ran into the woods. We hid there for a few days. A soldier saw it happening, but he looked the other way," remembers Ivan.

They had to hide in a forest to avoid being caught.

You can hear more stories like Ivan's here and you can find out more about the Holocaust by watching Finding My Family: Holocaust - A Newsround special.