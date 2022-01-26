Jan explains to his granddaughters how he was taken from his father's arms by the Nazis.

"The soldiers tried to pull me out of my father's arms. He pleaded for them to take him instead of me. They didn't listen - and they took me out of his arms," he explains.

He never saw his father again and he still doesn't know what happened to him.

You can hear more stories like Jan's here and you can find out more about the Holocaust by watching Finding My Family: Holocaust - A Newsround special.