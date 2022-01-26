The Holocaust: Families affected tell their stories

The Holocaust was a period in history at the time of World War Two (1939-1945), when millions of Jews and other people were murdered because of who they were.

The killings were organised by Germany's Nazi party, led by Adolf Hitler.

For Holocaust Memorial Day, to make sure people don't forget what happened, we listen to the stories of people affected by this terrible event in history.

We asked some grandparents who lived through those times to talk to their grandchildren about their experiences.

Some of these stories contain content which you may find upsetting.

Feo's story

Feo tells his granddaughter how Kindertransport took him to safety ahead of World War Two (1939-1945).

At the time, Jewish people were being persecuted and killed by the Nazis. .

His mother was supposed to follow him to England, but war broke out so she never made it.

He later learnt that she had died in an concentration camp.

Miriam's story

Miriam explains to her granddaughter how she became separated from some of her family during the Holocaust.

"We thought we were going to be caught any minute - so we said goodbye to each other. We sat there waiting, waiting, waiting," she recalls.

Miriam went into hiding for a year and a half to avoid being captured by the Nazis.

Advice if you're upset by the news

Ivan's story

When he was five years old, Ivan was rescued by his aunt who stopped him from being sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

"My aunt jumped out, picked me up in her arms and ran into the woods. We hid there for a few days. A soldier saw it happening, but he looked the other way," remembers Ivan.

They had to hide in a forest to avoid being caught.

Jan's story

Jan explains to his granddaughters how he was taken away from his father by the Nazis.

"The soldiers tried to pull me out of my father's arms. He pleaded for them to take him instead of me. They didn't listen - and they took me out of his arms," he explains.

He never saw his father again and he still doesn't know what happened to him.