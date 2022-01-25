Space: Is there a way astronauts can recycle their poo?

Olga Strelnikova

Is there a way astronauts can better recycle their wee and poo in space?

This is something US space agency Nasa are hoping to find out.

It also wants to to recycle other human waste like the carbon dioxide we breathe out, and normal everyday rubbish too, including foam packaging materials.

But as they're not sure how this would work so they're asking the public for help to come up with suggestions.

The person or the team who comes up with the best idea will earn a 24,000 US dollar prize, with separate $1,000 prizes awarded for the best idea in each individual category.

It's called the 'Waste to Base Materials Challenge: Sustainable Reprocessing in Space'.

The challenge is only open to adults, but if you have an idea you could always work with someone like a parent, guardian or teacher to enter, with people from any country able to take part.

Why is Nasa doing this?

Nasa bosses think that if the ideas put forward are successful, it will allow astronauts to go on longer missions because they won't be restricted by the amount of resources they need to bring.

Whatever is already on board the ship with the astronauts can be re-used again and again.

The space agency has already developed a number of systems that process different types of waste, that are currently in use in spacecraft and at the International Space Station (ISS).

For example, special scrubbers remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and, with the addition of hydrogen, convert it into oxygen and other hydrocarbons.

But Nasa says there is always room for improvement, and longer missions will require more efficient, more integrated solutions.

The deadline to enter is 15 March 2022 at 9PM UK time with the winner due to be announced on 26 April 2022.