Tonga eruption: Peruvians are using their own hair to clean oil spilled in Pacific Ocean

People in Peru are coming together to tackle a big oil spill off their coastline

People in Peru are coming together to tackle a big oil spill off the coast of their country by donating their own hair.

The spill happened as a result of the devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit the island nation of Tonga in recent weeks.

Now floats are being made from their hair donations to help mop up oil that's that's come from the refinery that's been affected.

A government led clear-up of around three kilometres of beaches is also underway.

What happened?

Earlier in January, a volcano erupted in the sea near the Pacific island nation of Tonga, which then caused a huge wave called a tsunami to hit the islands in the region.

The impact of the waves were felt right across the Pacific Ocean - all the way to Peru in South America.

Authorities say at least 6000 barrels of oil at the La Pampilla oil refinery owned by Repsol were hit by the waves, causing them to spill into the ocean off the coast of Peru.

What's the damage?

Officials say the say the leak has affected around 18,000 square kilometres (6,950 square miles) of coastline that contains lots of rare animals, such as the protected Humboldt penguin, and lots of plant life too.

The government in Peru are calling the incident an environmental emergency and are seeking compensation from the Spanish company who run it - Repsol - but they say they didn't cause it and "cannot say who is responsible".

Why is hair being used to fix it?

Here you can see the hair's effectiveness being demonstrated in a tank with oil floating on it

After spills like this oil absorbing 'sausages' are sometimes used to help soak up the oil. However, they are often filled with synthetic sponges that aren't very sustainable.

Hair has been found to be an environmentally friendly alternative, as it it does the job just as well and is renewable - the people in the area can always grow more!

It works because hair repels water but collects oil and other nasty things that float in water.