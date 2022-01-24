Armadillos in East Sussex on a diet after Christmas weight gain

Drusillas Park

If you felt like you over-indulged at Christmas, don't worry - you are not alone.

These yellow armadillos at a zoo in East Sussex gained quite a bit of weight over the festive season, so their keepers have given them the New Year's resolution of getting back in shape with a new diet and exercise plan.

Patsy and Eddie made Drusillas Park in the south of England their home in July last year, and since then have made no secret of their love of treats. Between them, they've gained 2kg over the last couple of months!

Zoo Section Leader, Helena Farley, said that while some weight gain is to be expected over winter, the pair seem to have over-indulged.

She continued: "A lot of it will be due to them being very sleepy and not moving around much during colder months. Being nocturnal animals they tend to choose to stay in bed a bit longer most mornings, I suppose like many of us over the Christmas break!"

Facts about armadillos Armadillo means word "little armoured one" Spanish, referring to the bony shells covering their bodies

They're closely related to anteaters and sloths

There are 20 species of armadillo

As a result, the plump pair are being put through their paces with a new workout routine.

"We are monitoring their weight closely, and we have introduced an exercise regime with added physical enrichment activities to get them moving, and a little diet reduction to help with their new year resolution of getting a bit trimmer," Helena explained.

"Once the warmer weather kicks in, they should start being a lot more active, and this will bring their weight down too."