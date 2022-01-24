The Weeknd: The artist breaks Bieber's Spotify record!

Reuters

Canadian singer-songwriter, The Weeknd, has broken Justin Bieber's record, dethroning J Biebs as the current artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners!

The Weeknd is currently the most streamed artist on the audio platform and racked up 85.6 million monthly listeners, the highest of any artist right now.

The title had previously been held by fellow Canadian artist, Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd's latest album, Dawn FM, was released earlier this month, but missed out on the number one spot on the Billboard 200 album chart and placed behind the Encanto film soundtrack and rapper, Gunna's, latest album.

Getty Images 'Blinding Lights' was released in November 2019

The Weeknd's previous album, After Hours, included the viral TikTok hit song, Blinding Lights!

You may have seen the Blinding Lights challenge previously pop up as the hashtag has had more than 500 million views!

Despite being overtaken by The Weeknd this month, J Biebs also recently broke a Spotify record last month by becoming the first artist to ever cross the 90 million monthly listener mark.

Who are you listening to right now? What songs are you loving? Let us know in the comments!