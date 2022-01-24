Nusrat Ghani: Prime Minister orders investigation into MP's sacking

Getty Images Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani says she was told her Muslim faith was given as a reason for her sacking as a minister

Boris Johnson has announced an investigation into claims made by a Muslim politician who says her faith was given as a reason for her sacking as a minister.

Nusrat Ghani said that she was told by a colleague in 2020 that her "Muslimness was raised as an issue".

Conservative politician Mark Spencer has revealed that Ms Ghani was referring to him, and has said that her claims are completely false.

Ms Ghani says she welcomes the inquiry, saying all she wanted was for the matter to be taken seriously.

What happened?

Reuters Nusrat Ghani is the Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex

Conservative politician Nusrat Ghani was chosen for a job at the Department for Transport in 2018, becoming the first female Muslim minister to speak in the Commons.

She says that when she was fired from the job two years later she was told it was partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable.

Conservative politician Mark Spencer, who has admitted speaking to Ms Ghani after she lost her job, says her claims are completely false.

Ms Ghani also said that when she raised the matter at the time with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he told her he could not get involved.

Downing Street says the Boris Johnson takes the claims very seriously and following a phone call with Ms Ghani on Sunday evening, has ordered an investigation to "establish the facts".

The Education Secretary Nadim Zahawi told the BBC that it's right the events are looked into and he said there was no place for Islamophobia in the Conservative party.

Ms Ghani responded to the news of the investigation by saying, "As I said to the Prime Minister last night all I want is for this to be taken seriously and for him to investigate."

"I welcome his decision to do that now, " she added.