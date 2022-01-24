Dancing on Ice 2022: Who left the competition this week?

ITV PICTURES Ben Foden and his partner Robin were the first pair to leave the competition this year.

Dancing on Ice was back on screens last night but sadly it was time for one star to leave!

The ITV ice-skating show returned to screens on Sunday 16 January.

TV presenter Ria Hebden was in the bottom two and was joined by rugby player Ben Foden.

After a tense skate-off, Rugby star Ben Foden and his partner Robin Johnstone were the first pair to leave the competition this year.

ITV PICTURES Ria and Łukasz were saved by the judges and made it through to movie week!

The judges all decided to save Ria and her partner Łukasz Różycki who have made it through to movie week!

Judge Ashley Banjo chose to save Ria and Łukasz because he felt "their routine had more elements" and the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Oti Mabuse, also chose to save the pair as they "took more risks".

Celebs still in the competition include Olympian Kye White and former pop star Rachel Stevens.

Rachel and her partner Brendyn Hatfield were supposed to perform but had to pull out of Sunday's show after she suffered a wrist injury.

Rachel said that her wrist has "healed really well" and that the pair will be back on the ice next week!

The remaining 11 couples will continue to compete for their spots in the competition on next week's movie themed show!

Should Ben have gone? Who is your favourite contestant so far? Let us know in the comments below!