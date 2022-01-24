Is the Ronaldo 'Siuuu' celebration annoying?

Getty Images

"Siuuuuu!" Everyone's doing the Ronaldo celebration, from sports fans to kids in the playground.

But is it a bit annoying?

At the Australian Open Tennis tournament, Andy Murray called chants from the crowd copying the Ronaldo celebration "irritating".

"First I thought they were booing me but then I realised they were doing the same sound Ronaldo does when he scores. It was incredibly irritating," Murray said.

After scoring a goal the Manchester United star usually jumps up while rotating in mid-air, and lands shouting "siu" along with a large portion of the Old Trafford crowd who copy the shout.

The word translates to "Yes" in Spanish, but the footballer and his fans extend the word out for dramatic effect. Ronaldo first started the celebration while playing in Spain for Real Madrid.

The celebration has become iconic, and is even copied by other sports stars, including tennis player Nick Kyrgios who performed his own 'siu' after beating Britain's Liam Broady in Australia.

It's not clear why the celebration is being copied at the Australian Open, but it's the first time that the chant has been heard at a tennis tournament.

Meanwhile, others copying Ronaldo include the son of Manchester City rival Raheem Sterling.

Posting on Instagram earlier this month, Sterling filmed four-year-old Thiago celebrating a goal just like the Man United star.

