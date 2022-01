Zara Rutherford has become the youngest woman to fly solo around the globe.

The teen pilot landed back in Belgium on Thursday in her specially-made Shark ultralight plane.

The 19-year-old began her epic voyage in the Belgian city of Kortrijk in August 2021.

She visited nearly 50 countries during her trip including United States, Greenland, Russia and South Korea.

Nina caught up with her to find out more.