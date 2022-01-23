The Northern Lights: Aurora borealis seen in Wales

Chris Parry The Northern Lights over Snowdon, taken from the Dwyryd Estuary

The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis is a spectacular natural light display.

The phenomenon appears as shimmering, flowing waves of light in the sky which are made thanks to energy from the Sun reaching the Earth's atmosphere.

The clue of where to see them comes from the name and it's often northern countries such as Iceland, Norway and Finland where people can view them.

It's not uncommon to see them in Scotland and in Cumbria, but now after efforts to tackle light pollution, people in Wales have been able to spot the spectacular light show too.

Have you seen the Northern Lights in the UK? Let us know in the comments.

Wales' dark sky zones

Karl McCarthy A solar flare in November saw this magical scene captured from Twyn-Y-Gaer in the Brecon Beacons

In recent years, Wales has been awarded three official dark sky zones by the International Dark Sky Association.

And, both Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons national parks have been named as two of only 19 Dark Sky Reserves in the entire world.

That means they are areas where the night sky is "outstanding" and light pollution is minimised, giving people a clearer view of the sky.

More on the aurora borealis: The lights we see in the night sky are in actual fact caused by activity on the surface of the Sun. Solar storms on our star's surface give out huge clouds of electrically charged particles. These particles can travel millions of miles, and some may eventually reach the Earth. The charged particles from the Sun aren't dangerous and move towards Earth's north and south poles. This is why northern lights are seen closer to the Earth's north and south pole. In the south it is called the aurora australis. Different gases give off different colours when they react with the Sun particles in the atmosphere. The green we see in the aurora is oxygen, while hints of purple, blue or pink are caused by nitrogen.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Nasa filmed the Sun for ten years - check out the video!

Despite lots of dark starry skies in Wales, spotting the Northern Lights is not easy.

"It's not common at all," said Alan Trow, from Dark Sky Wales.

"We've got to be having some real activity on the Sun for it to interact enough with our atmosphere for it to come down this far south.

"Usually northern England and Scotland would see them a lot more regularly than we do."

However, Mr Trow said over the last ten years there had been an increase in aurora sightings from Wales and that there are even more non-official dark sky zones which are good for stargazing.

We've got to be having some real activity on the Sun for it to interact enough with our atmosphere for it to come down this far south. Alan Trow , Dark Sky Wales

Getty Images Clever camerawork captures star trails over Llwyn Ogwen in Snowdonia in the Dark Sky Reserve

What is the impact of light pollution?

A survey carried out by Dark Sky Wales has shown a big reduction in light pollution, with a lot of local areas in Wales turning off up to 60% of lights between midnight and 5am in the morning.

Several local councils in Wales have installed different types of street lighting, meaning they produce less of a glow that blocks out the stars.

"Dark sky areas give you a massive advantage because obviously when you've only got natural light pollution, which is basically the moon, anything which is happening in the sky becomes more clearly visible," says Alan Trow.

"It's got economic benefits, but it's got environmental benefits too," he added, explaining that nocturnal animals, which are creatures that come out at night "have been hugely affected by the advance in light pollution over the past 40 or 50 years and we've got to take that back."

Wales offers a huge number of opportunities for seeing the night's sky at its best with Dark Sky Reserves and Dark Sky Parks, and of course low levels of light pollution. Tim Peake , European Space Agency astronaut

Where's the best place to see the Northern Lights in Wales?

Dafydd Wyn Morgan Capturing the Northern Lights over Cardigan Bay as seen from Mynydd Bach in the Cambrian Mountains

Any potential Northern Lights hunters in Wales are advised to look for a northern horizon, and the further north and nearer a coast, the easier it will be.

But Mr Trow said many people did not realise what they could see from hills and mountains close to home, even those who live further south in Wales or not near to an official dark sky area in the country.

"Some of the darkest regions are being forgotten about," he said.

The Cambrian Mountains, now offers nine sites for stargazers to visit along a 50-mile "astro-tourism" trail, with the chance to spot the Milky Way galaxy, meteor showers and the International Space Station when it passes over.

The route is part of a network of around 40 dark sky designated sites across Wales.

Getty Images The Milky Way and night sky over Twr Mawr Lighthouse, Llanddwyn Island, Anglesey

"Penmon [in Anglesey] is probably one of the best places to get aurora in the UK from a Wales perspective," Mr Trow added suggested more places to stargaze.

"Pembrokeshire has made great bounds forward in reducing its light pollution as a county, and you get some great images from there.

"People are coming from all over the UK, but also all over the world now to enjoy the dark skies we have to offer," he said.