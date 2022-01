There are certain species of bird that are more commonly spotted in our gardens and parks than others.

Different factors affect how well a certain species will do, and the Big Garden Birdwatch study helps track the numbers.

The bird conservation charity has been recording data for more than 40 years.

Martin chats to RSPB President Miranda Krestovnikoff about the data and what we can do to help UK garden birdlife, particularly during the winter.