The RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch is back for 2022.

From 28-30 January people are being asked to go outside and count the birds that land their your garden or local park.

The results help conservationists for the bird charity to understand which birds are doing well, and which species might be struggling.

The more that is known the more can be done to protect them.

Find out how you can help and check out how Martin got on with his Birdwatch.